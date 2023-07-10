Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the Home Run Derby’s first round to beat Pete Alonso

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners star Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the first round before his hometown fans, advancing to the semifinals of the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night along with Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox. At 22 trying to become the youngest Derby winner, Rodríguez knocked out two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, who hit 21. Rodríguez beat Corey Seager 32-24 in the first round last year at Dodger Stadium, then knocked out Alonso 31-23 before losing to Juan Soto 19-18 in the final.



Arozarena beat Texas’ Adolis García 24-17 in the opening pairing at T-Mobile Park. García is the godfather to Arozarena’s daughter, and the two jumped into each other’s arms during warmups.

Alonso was trying for his third title in four years. Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. is the only three-time winner, taking the title in 1994, ’98 and ‘99. Only three players have won the title at home: the Chicago Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg in 1990, Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier in 2015 and Washington’s Bryce Harper in 2018.

