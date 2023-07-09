Marshall TSTC campus receives $637,000 grant for natural gas courses

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 6:14 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall campus of the Texas State Technical College has received a $637,000 grant that will fund several new natural gas courses. The Natural Science Foundation Advanced Technical Education grant will fund around four or five new courses in the college’s Process Operations Technology program. The application process for the three year grant began in 2021 and the courses are planned to start being integrated in the Fall of 2024.

“It was in the 100,000 job range that would be created because of these natural gas plants…It is going to be another opportunity the students will have to pursue a career in the technical jobs area in what is a hot topic right now,” said Nicholas Cram, lead instructor for the Process Operations Technology program on TSTC’s Marshall campus. To learn more visit the Texas State Technical College online.

Go Back