Gilbert's strong start help Mariners over Astros 3-1

July 9, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over Houston Astros. Gilbert allowed just three hits in seven innings, with his only mistake coming when Martín Maldonado connected on a solo homer off him in the sixth. Matt Brash threw a scoreless eighth and Paul Seawald struck out two in the ninth for his 17th save. The Mariners won three of four games in this series to head into the All-Star break having won seven of their past nine games.



