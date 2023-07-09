UPDATE: Smith County stabbing suspect still at large, victim in stable condition

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 3:29 pm

TYLER – Smith County officials say that Abiel Correa, a suspect in a stabbing that happened Saturday night, is still at large as of 12:35 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe Correa either got a ride out of the area or is hiding at a nearby location. According to our news partner KETK and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the stabbing has undergone surgery at a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The sheriff’s office asked anyone who knows about Correa’s location call them at 903-566-6600.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Abiel Correa is a suspect in a stabbing at the Flamingo Club at 10749 FM 14 south of I-20 that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital to be treated for a stab wound to the abdomen. Authorities said they believe Correa ran away headed north on FM 14, last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. He is 5’11, 295 lbs with a shaved head.

Residents in the immediate area are asked to lock their doors.

