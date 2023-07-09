Jays’ Romano replaces Astros’ Valdez on American League All-Star roster

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 3:16 pm

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto closer Jordan Romano is replacing Houston starter Framber Valdez on the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. AL manager Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros says the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole won’t pitch in the All-Star Game because he would be on two days’ rest following a start Saturday. Valdez pitched six innings for Houston on Saturday after skipping a turn because of a sprained right ankle.

