Mineola uncovers time capsule hidden since 1936

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 4:46 am

MINEOLA – According to our news partner KETK the city of Mineola has found a time capsule in the post office. A local history buff came across a newspaper that referenced pieces of history being placed in a cornerstone vault. Postal employees said there had always been rumors of a time capsule but they thought it was all a lie. So the city of Mineola hired a company to find out. Saturday morning, surrounded by community members, the container was pulled from the vault but no one was expecting to find what they did. A treasure of historical artifacts was found inside the capsule.

An expert has been called in to restore pieces that need to be humidified. “We have newspapers from Tyler, from Longview, obviously the old Mineola Monitors, things like that and documents that we can’t quite open all the way yet and read everything that they have to say,” said Tiner. Once they can read them all, the fun of learning about this hidden treasure left behind from 1936 begins.

