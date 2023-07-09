Professor named as new Jacksonville College president

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 4:44 am

JACKSONVILLE – According to our news partner KETK the Jacksonville College board of trustees named Dr. David Erickson as the new college president during a meeting on Friday. Erickson’s family were founding members of the Baptist Missionary Association, which runs the BMA Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, according to a press release. He graduated from Central Baptist College in Conway, got his master of divinity degree from BMA Theological Seminary and a PhD in Baptist Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Erickson has been a professor of Theological-Historical Studies at BMA Theological Seminary and was the seminary’s associate dean for eight years. He has also served as a trustee of the Texas Baptist Home for Children. Erickson’s plans as president include finding new resources for the school from the JC alumni association and the local business community. Erickson also hopes to find additional support for BMA of Texas churches.

Go Back