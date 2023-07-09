Today is Sunday July 09, 2023
More cases of locally acquired malaria have been detected

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2023 at 4:28 am
More cases of locally acquired malaria have been detected in the United States, bringing the total up to seven across the country. In a recent report, Florida health officials said they detected two more cases of the mosquito-borne illness in Sarasota County. It comes just two weeks after four people in Sarasota County and one person in Cameron County, Texas, were found to have malaria. ABC News reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services to see if more cases had been identified in the state but did not immediately hear back.

These are the first malaria cases acquired locally in the US since 2003. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last week, warning doctors and public health officials in the affected areas to be alert for more cases. The illness is caused when a person is bitten by a mosquito carrying malaria parasites, the CDC said. Malaria isn’t contagious and can’t be spread person-to-person.



