Popovich signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2023 at 11:47 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gregg Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich’s future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching. And now, it’s official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel.



