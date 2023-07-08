Meth seized after water meter investigation in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2023 at 4:47 am

POINT – According to our news partner KETK two individuals were arrested after a water meter investigation led to the seizure of methamphetamines. On June 29, the Point Police Department said they were notified that a resident had removed a lock on a water meter and bypassed the city-fed water line. After speaking with city officials, authorities said it was discovered that someone had removed and replaced the city water meter with one that did not belong to the city. An investigation began and it was determined that the replaced water meter belonged to the City of East Tawakoni. After police collected witness statements, officials said they issued warrants for two individuals. Authorities then conducted field interviews with those individuals and deployed K9 Merica which officials said led to the discovery of meth in their vehicle. Both individuals were arrested and booked into the Rains County Jail.

“This is current, and still being investigated. We will continue efforts in cleaning up our city. I am proud of the teamwork between departments and thank the public for their support.”

Point Police Department

