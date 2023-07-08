Today is Saturday July 08, 2023
Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2023 at 4:41 am
EL PASO (AP) — A news report says a shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people. KVIA-TV reports police in El Paso say the shooting happened happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victims were transported to a hospital. KVIA reports an El Paso Fire Department dispatcher tells the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known. The station reports police did not say if any arrests had been made Friday.



