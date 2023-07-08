Police: Spears struck self in Wembanyama interaction; no charges

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2023 at 4:31 am

ByESPN.com news

No charges will be filed following a brief investigation into the altercation this week involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday after determining she inadvertently “hit herself in the face.”

Spears had filed a police report, alleging battery and saying she was struck in the face by the security guard when she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant at the ARIA hotel and casino Wednesday night.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by ESPN, Spears noticed Wembanyama and went to tap him on the shoulder. Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, also told police that a member of Wembanyama’s security team struck Spears in the face, knocking her glasses off. However, a member of Spears’ security team described the physical interaction as the pop star having her hand pushed off Wembanyama, describing the move as a standard response by security.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its investigation is over and that “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Wembanyama said Thursday that a person had grabbed him from behind, adding he was told hours later it was Spears. Wembanyama said security had advised him not to stop for anyone as he walked into the restaurant, mindful that pausing could cause a stir and allow a crowd to build.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” Wembanyama said. “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with security.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” he added. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Spears addressed the incident in an Instagram story Thursday afternoon, saying it was “super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already.” She disputed Wembanyama’s account that she had grabbed him, saying she “simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization,” Spears wrote. “I hope they will …”

The police report said that the Wembanyama security member went to Spears to apologize while she was eating dinner. A member of Spears’ security told police that both sides said sorry for the misunderstanding.

Spears made another post on Instagram on Friday, expressing frustration over the incident but adding that she is “still a huge fan” of Wembanyama.

Wembanyama made his NBA summer league debut with the Spurs on Friday night in Las Vegas against the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

