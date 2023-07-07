Adolis García, Corey Seager homer as Rangers take series opener from skidding Nationals

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 11:10 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adolis García and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Garcia and Josh Jung each drove in two runs for Texas, which had dropped six of eight. The Rangers assured themselves of entering the All-Star break with at least a share of the AL West lead. Seager and García both homered in the seventh inning off reliever Joan Adon, who was making his first major league appearance in exactly one year. García was named a starting outfielder for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle earlier in the day, which put Texas in line to become the first team since the 1976 Cincinnati Reds to have five position players start an All-Star Game. UP NEXT Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA), who was activated from the paternity list Friday, is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA in three career appearances against Washington.

