2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 7:53 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in a shooting that killed three people and injured eight others as a crowd of hundreds gathered in a Texas neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July, police said. Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were both taken into custody on murder charges related to the shooting late July 3 in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said. Noakes said investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and followed some kind of altercation.

The shooting erupted about two hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood. The celebration had been held in a park several blocks away from the area where the shots were fired. The three people killed were Paul Willis, 18, Cynthia Santos, 22, and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Police have said the shooting on Horne Street was “separate from and unrelated to ComoFest.”



