East Texas Food Bank offers Jacksonville mobile food pantry

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 7:46 pm
East Texas Food Bank offers Jacksonville mobile food pantryJACKSONVILLE – The East Texas Food Bank has a new mobile food pantry available for Jacksonville and Cherokee County. According to our news partner KETK, the mobile food pantry will be at Jacksonville’s Alexander Gym Tuesday July 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the second Tuesday each month thereafter. The food bank will be offering fresh produce and meat during this stop.

David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said, “Currently we help over 6,300 households in Cherokee County. Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.” The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is providing a grant for the pantry’s meat and Special Health Resources of Texas is providing mobile health services and volunteers. The mobile food pantry is open to everyone and identification is required.



