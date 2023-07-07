2 inmates on the run from East Texas jail

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 7:28 pm

BOWIE COUNTY – Law enforcement is asking for help in finding two inmates who escaped from Bi-State Jail in Bowie County. According to our news partner KETK, the two men are Wayde Burton Land and JC Lee Kirby. Jail surveillance video showed the pair leaving the jail in street clothes and going toward Texas Boulevard in Texarkana. The Bowie County Sheriff’s office ask if you have information on Land or Kirby to call them at 903-798-3149. To see their mugshots go here.

