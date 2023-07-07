Wembanyama set to make his summer league debut with Spurs on Day 1 in Las Vegas

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 3:58 pm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time, it’s an NBA game day for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio rookie is expected to be a Spurs lineup for the first time Friday night, when he makes his NBA Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a matchup of the top two picks in last month’s draft: Wembanyama went No. 1 overall to the Spurs, while Brandon Miller went No. 2 overall to the Hornets. Wembanyama — the 7-foot-3 French teen whose debut has been hotly awaited — made headlines Thursday when Britney Spears filed a police report saying a saying a Spurs security struck her. Despite the incident, Wembanyama seemed excited when told that Friday night’s game was a sellout.

