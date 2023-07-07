Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in Las Vegas Wembanyama encounter

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 3:03 pm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, Las Vegas police said Friday. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama.



In its investigation, which is now over, police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said. In the report, police said surveillance footage of the event “showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.” Spears filed a police report, alleging battery.

