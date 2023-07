Congressman Nathaniel Moran recognized as a Guardian of Seniors’ Rights

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 2:27 pm

TYLER – The Guardian of Seniors’ Rights Award is given by the 60 Plus Association in recognition of Members of Congress who vigorously fight and defend the rights of senior citizens. Congressman Moran in a statement said, “Our seniors have spent their lives working to serve and better our communities, and I’ve made it a priority in Congress to safeguard their voice and rights.”

Go Back