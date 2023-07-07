Texas gets federal funds to strengthen power grid

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 3:05 pm

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management will receive $60.6 million from the federal government to help utilities strengthen infrastructure on the state’s electricity grid. According to the Texas Tribune, The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday that it will award the funds so that Texas’ power grid might better withstand extreme weather events. This is due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law creating a grant plan. Grid resilience has been top of mind for Texans since the 2021 winter storm forced power grid operators to call for electricity cuts to millions in the state.

