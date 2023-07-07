Today is Friday July 07, 2023
Smith County bridge repair starts Monday

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 8:33 am
Smith County bridge repair starts MondaySMITH COUNTY — A portion of County Road 370, also known as Howell Lake Road in Precinct 3, will be closed beginning Monday, July 10, so a bridge can be replaced. The concrete bridge with wooden piers, which runs over the private Howell Lake, will be replaced with a wider concrete bridge with concrete piles, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said. Signs are up alerting drivers of the closure and drivers will need to take an alternate route. Work is being done by True Roads Construction and is expected to take about three months. For current Smith County road projects, click here.



