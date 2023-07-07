Smith County hopeful 2024 budget fixes ongoing staffing problem

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 7:55 am

SMITH COUNTY — Unfilled positions continue to make life hard on local law enforcement. “Law enforcement across the country is shorthanded,” said Sgt. Larry Christian, Public Information Officer with Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The problem seemed to get even worse in 2020, according to our news partner KETK. “COVID hit county jails really hard in the state of Texas,” said Craig Harrington, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy. The year 2024 is shaping up to be a critical one for Smith County. The county recently released a draft budget for fiscal year 2024 that includes an emphasis on trying to hire more people to fill detention center vacancies. Christian said getting the right budget passed could shape the county’s future.

“This is very vital,” he said. “I feel like the sheriff has been working hard on this again and our county commissioners. They have been crunching all of these numbers and they’re trying to get this done and it’s huge if we can get this passed. I think it’s going to be a boom for us.”

In the draft, the focus will be paying officers overtime instead of comp pay. Christian added that this should make a difference. “It’s also going to attract people to where they can come and apply and come to a job like this,” Christian said.

Currently, there are 33 positions open. Officials hope these changes will make a dent to bring some of the numbers down.

