Man sentenced to 5+ years in federal prison for meth trafficking

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 12:16 am
Man sentenced to 5+ years in federal prison for meth traffickingTYLER – An East Texas man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on Thursday for his part in a meth trafficking operation. According to our news partner KETK Darrell Horace, Jr., 29 of Crockett, pleaded guilty to selling meth in Cherokee County, as well as possession of meth and a firearm. Horace was indicted on his charges in November 2021. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department.

One of Horace’s four-co-defendants, Pablo Sandoval, 24 of Bakersfield, Calif., admitted to transporting large quantities of meth from California-based suppliers into Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The meth was then sold by the other members of the operation including Hunter Davlin, 27 of Jacksonville, Sissy Parks, 39 of Bullard and Joshua Starkey, 30 of Jacksonville.



