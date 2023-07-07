Today is Friday July 07, 2023
Jay Dean announces bid for reelection

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 12:16 am
Jay Dean announces bid for reelectionGREGG COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK State Rep. Jay Dean (R-Longview) announced Thursday that he will seek reelection next year for District 7. He has held that seat since 2017, serving Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties. Up until 2022, District 7 encompassed Gregg and Upshur County. He previously served as Mayor of Longview for a decade.

Dean is serving on the Environmental Regulation Committee and the State Affairs Committee. His current term is set to end on Jan. 14, 2025. In his re-election announcement, he highlighted his efforts to pass “important legislation to lower taxes, improve border security, shut down the ‘woke’ radical agenda, improve the education and safety of Texas students, lower electric bills, and keep the Texas economy strong.”

To learn more about the current State Representative and former Longview mayor, visit his website.



