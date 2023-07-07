Athena Alert law, officials can notify public without confirmed abduction

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 12:16 am

TYLER — The Athena Alert is now a law. Our news partner KETK reports that the new law is meant to speed up the law enforcement response time when a child goes missing. House Bill 3556, known as the Athena Alert, became law on June 13. Unlike other laws that were just recently passed, DPS said it is in effect immediately. Amber Alerts have to meet four strict rules before the public is notified. The Athena Alert is named after 7-year-old Athena Strand who was killed after being abducted in Wise County.

“It’s a statewide notification, but kidnapping has to be a part of the determination (for an Amber Alert),” said Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. If a child is reported missing, police departments and sheriff’s offices can now send out a notification within a 100-mile radius and surrounding counties. This will help to get the word out fast because precious lives are on the line.

