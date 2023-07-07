Today is Friday July 07, 2023
Texas man reported missing as a teen, was only missing for 1 day

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2023 at 12:01 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The case of a Texas man who was reported as a missing teenager in 2015 and found last week took an unexpected turn Thursday when police revealed it all was a hoax. They said the man was only gone for a day, but he and his mother maintained the ruse for eight years by using false names. Houston police detectives said that prosecutors did not file any charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but the investigation is continuing. The announcement comes a week after police said they found Farias after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a southeast Houston church.



