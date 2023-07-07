Today is Friday July 07, 2023
Arozarena happy to be able to compete with close friend García in Home Run Derby

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 11:58 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Texas’ Adolis García are close friends and the Rays slugger expects quite a performance when the duo meet in the first-round in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby on Monday. Arozarena is happy to be able to compete against his fellow Cuban and feels the winner will end up winning the Derby. Arozarena and García became tight during their time together in the St, Louis Cardinals minor league system. Cuban players are well presented in the eight-man field, with Chicago White Sox’s Louis Robert Jr. also participating.



