Mariners beat Astros 5-1

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 11:58 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros. Suárez connected off Ronel Blanco (2-1) to make it 2-0 in the second and Crawford’s homer left Seattle up 3-0 an inning later. Suárez, who also doubled, made it 5-1 with his second home run to start the ninth. Seattle starter George Kirby (8-7) allowed six hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings to help the Mariners win for the fifth time in six games. Corey Julks had three hits and an RBI and Yainer Diaz added two hits for the Astros, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Go Back