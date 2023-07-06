Today is Thursday July 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview man gets 22 year prison term for murder

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man gets 22 year prison term for murderLONGVIEW – A guilty plea Thursday gets a Longview man 22 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, 33-year-old James Barron was convicted in the death of 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams. In 2020, Williams was found dead in his home after police were called to stop and perform a wellness check. After an autopsy and evidence gathered at Williams home, law enforcement ruled his death a murder. Barron was indicted for murder in September of that year and has remained in the Gregg County jail since then.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC