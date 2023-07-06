Longview man gets 22 year prison term for murder

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 4:26 pm

LONGVIEW – A guilty plea Thursday gets a Longview man 22 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, 33-year-old James Barron was convicted in the death of 58-year-old Llewellyn Williams. In 2020, Williams was found dead in his home after police were called to stop and perform a wellness check. After an autopsy and evidence gathered at Williams home, law enforcement ruled his death a murder. Barron was indicted for murder in September of that year and has remained in the Gregg County jail since then.

Go Back