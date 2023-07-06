Today is Thursday July 06, 2023
Twitter sends Meta cease-and-desist letter over new Threads app: Sources

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 3:10 pm
Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Twitter sent Meta a cease-and-desist letter over the newly launched Threads app, sources familiar with the letter's existence told ABC News.

The letter was sent by Twitter's legal team Thursday, the sources said.

The letter accused Meta of misappropriating Twitter's trade secrets and said Meta hired former Twitter employees who retained proprietary information, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



