UT Tyler School of Medicine has first white coat ceremony

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 3:30 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler hosted its first white coat ceremony last week for their inaugural class of medical students. According to our news partner KETK, 40 students said the physician’s oath and received a white coat with a humanism in medicine pin. University president Kirk Calhoun said, “This is a momentous occasion for UT Tyler, a day to recognize the impact these students will have on the health care of the East Texas region.” School officials say that 95% of students in this class are from East Texas.

