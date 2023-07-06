New Rio Grande water sharing agreement proposed

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 1:25 pm

TEXAS (AP) – A federal judge is recommending that the U.S. Supreme Court approve a settlement among three Western states over the management of one of North America’s longest rivers. The special master outlined his recommendation in a report filed Monday, calling the agreement fair, reasonable and consistent with a decades long water-sharing agreement for the Rio Grande between New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. It’s unclear when the Supreme Court might take up the recommendation. The states reached the proposed settlement last year, but the federal government objected. New Mexico water officials have said implementing the settlement will require reducing water use through a combination of efforts, including paying farmers not to plant and making infrastructure improvements.

