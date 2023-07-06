Missing teen in Houston wasn’t missing at all

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 12:36 pm

HOUSTON – Police say a Texas man who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years. Houston police detectives said on Thursday that prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but that their investigation is continuing. The announcement comes a week after police said they found Farias after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a southeast Houston church. He was hospitalized after police found him last week and detectives interviewed him and his mother on Wednesday.

