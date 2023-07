OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations after Titan implosion

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 11:59 am

JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- OceanGate said it is suspending all exploration and commercial operations after five people were killed, including the company's CEO, during its expedition to the Titanic wreckage last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back