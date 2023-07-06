Pet adoption fees waived with school supply donation at Tyler Animal Services

Pet adoption fees waived with school supply donation at Tyler Animal ServicesPosted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 9:31 am
TYLER — For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services and CASA for Kids of East Texas are partnering to donate school supplies to foster children. According to our news partner KETK, all dog and cat adoption fees will be waived with the donation of a backpack with at least 10 school supplies, according to the City of Tyler. Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, click here.
Listed below are the items you can bring to the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. All items will go to CASA for Kids of East Texas.
Crayola brand crayons, 24 count
Glue sticks
Boxes of tissues
Pink erasers
Thin tip markers
Pencil case or box
Wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks
Pocket folders
Plastic folders with prongs
Colored pencils, 12 count
Face masks
12″ ruler with inches and centimeters
Book covers
Disinfecting wipes: Clorox or Lysol
Pens: black, blue, or red (fewer of the red)
Handheld calculator
Composition notebooks
Handheld pencil sharpener
Dry erase markers: thin tip and wide tip
Wide-ruled notebook paper for ring binders
Scissors: Fiskars blunt tip scissors or pointed
White-ruled index cards
Washable Crayola markers, eight count, wide tip
Backpacks with or without wheels, solid colors only
Scotch tape
#2 pencils (American-made, such as Ticonderoga)
Highlighters (assorted colors)
1″ three-ring binders
Binder dividers
Manila paper
Headphones
3″ x 3″ Post-It Notes
Clear protractor without rotating arm