Alan Alda kept his boots and dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ for 40 years. Now he’ll offer them at auction

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 7:35 am
DALLAS (AP) — The combat boots and dog tags that Alan Alda wore when he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series “M-A-S-H” meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he kept them. But he’s now ready to let them go to benefit another passion: his center dedicated to helping scientists communicate better. Heritage Auctions is offering up the worn boots and military identification tags on July 28 in Dallas. Alda said he wore the items during the 11-season run of the show that centered on a Korean War medical unit.



