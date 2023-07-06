Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system gets closer look as US seeks details on recent changes

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 7:35 am

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. automobile safety regulators are zeroing in on changes that Tesla has made to its Autopilot partially automated driving system including how it makes sure drivers pay attention and how it detects and responds to objects. The National Highway Traffic Safety Adinistration has asked for details of changes made to all versions of the system imncluding dates and detailed descriptions. The request is part of a larger investigation into Teslas operating on Autopilot hitting emergency vehicles parked on highways while responding to other incidents. In a letter dated July 3 and posted on the agency’s website Thursday, NHTSA asks Tesla to describe all changes in the the system from the start of production. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

