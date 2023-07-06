Missing woman in Rusk County found

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 12:21 am

RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Officials have located Jasmine Wheat, who was reported missing on Wednesday, safe and sound. According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she appears to be in good health and will be medically evaluated.

According to our news partner KETK Wheat was reported missing in Rusk County on Wednesday, she allegedly experienced a mental health episode and walked off. Several agencies were involved in the search, including officials utilizing ATVs and horses. TDCJ bloodhounds also assisted in the search.

