2 arrested for stealing $1,600 worth of gift cards from East Texas store

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 12:21 am

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK on July 3rd Texarkana officers responded to a store in reference to a theft that had taken place. An employee of the store told police that after some quick talking to confuse a clerk at the store, two woman managed to walk out with more than $1,600 in stolen gift cards. An officer on the scene was able to get pictures of the alleged thieves and the vehicle they left in through surveillance video and sent them out to other officers.

According to the release, a few hours later, an officer saw the reported vehicle driving on Jarvis Parkway and pulled it over. Officials said there were two woman in the vehicle wearing the same clothes as the women in the surveillance footage that was sent out to them. The two woman were identified as Bridgit Anderson and Johnita Graham and the release stated that the officer arrested them on the scene for theft. After a search of the vehicle, officials said they found “several loaded gift cards and other brand new items that they believed to have been purchased in Texarkana with stolen money.”

When officials looked up Graham’s name, they allegedly found that she had several arrest warrants across northeast Texas. According to the release, since both woman had been previously convicted of theft crimes at least twice before, the charge for this arrest was enhanced to a felony. Both Anderson and Graham were taken to the Bi-State Jail and received a $10,000 bond.

