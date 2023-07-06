4th of July mass shootings leave 20 dead, 126 injured

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2023 at 12:08 am

Twenty people were killed and 126 were injured in 22 mass shootings that erupted across the country between 5 p.m. ET Friday and 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings nationwide. The website, which defines a mass shooting as a single event with four or more victims either injured or killed, reported that the holiday mass shootings happened in 17 states and Washington D.C.

Fort Worth, Texas was included in that list. Police officers responded around 11:40 p.m. CT Monday to reports of gunfire in the Como section of Fort Worth, where hours earlier the ComoFest, an annual Fourth of July celebration, had wrapped up, police said. Upon arrival, the officers found multiple gunshot victims in a parking lot, according to police. Police said a child was among those wounded in the shooting. The shooting broke out when several men showed up and “started firing into the crowd indiscriminately,” police said in a statement. There have been no arrests at this time.

Go Back