Antetokounmpo has knee surgery, expected to be ready for training camp

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 11:49 pm

ByJAMAL COLLIER

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently underwent a cleanup procedure in his left knee, though the team says he should be ready for training camp in September.

After feeling lingering knee discomfort since the start of the offseason, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks decided surgery was necessary.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin told reporters on Wednesday. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is unknown. The two-time NBA MVP has not yet been ruled out of this year’s event, which begins Aug. 25 in the Philippines.

Antetokounmpo has taken pride in representing Greece during the offseason, playing for the national team both last summer at EuroBasket and again during the 2019 World Cup.

Antetokounmpo, 28, dealt with a few nagging injuries last season, including missing several stretches with left knee soreness. He sat three out of four games in November and missed five straight games from Jan. 12-21 with the same ailment.

Antetokounmpo still played 63 games for the Bucks during the regular season, right around his average for the past few seasons, but a back injury during the first quarter of Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat kept him sidelined until Game 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

