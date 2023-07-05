Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
Brayan Bello shuts down the slumping Rangers to help the Red Sox win 4-2

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 9:13 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello took a shutout into the sixth inning, Justin Turner had two hits and a pair of RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Corey Seager had three hits for the Rangers, and Adolis Garcia celebrated being selected for the Home Run Derby by hitting one that counted, a two-run shot in the sixth that made it 3-2. But those were the only runs against Bello (6-5), who allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out three and walking none. Kenley Jansen, Boston’s only All-Star selection, pitched the ninth for his 18th save. The Red Sox won for the fourth time in five games. Jon Gray (6-5) was the loser.



