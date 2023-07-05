Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
Díaz homers twice to help Houston Astros down Colorado Rockies 6-4

July 5, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Díaz had his first career two-homer game and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead the Houston Astros past the Colorado Rockies 6-4. Díaz had a solo home run in the second inning Wednesday and his two-run homer made it 3-0 in the fourth. Peña’s home run came later in that inning to push the lead to 5-0. He returned after missing five games with a stiff neck. The Rockies cut the lead to 1 on a homer by Randal Grichuk in the seventh, but Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning to sweep the two-game series and secure a fourth straight victory.



