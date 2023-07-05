Bullard ISD names new police chief

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 8:25 pm

BULLARD – Bullard ISD named their new director of safety and security and police chief. According to our news partner KETK, Pat Hendrix, a man who has spent almost 40 years dedicated to law enforcement, was approved for hire at a special meeting on July 5. He will take the place of Chief John Jones, who accepted a regional position with the Texas Education Agency as an Assistant Chief of School Safety and Security. Hendrix brings 20 years of service with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, working as jailer, patrol officer, patrol sergeant, SWAT officer, narcotics officer, major crimes detective and supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Unit. After retiring in 2006, he became the Chief of Police for the Troup Police Department. He stayed for 17 years working to grow the school resource officer program, K9 officer program, student tours of TPD, annual security audits and training exercises and more.

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and campuses will always be a top priority for Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Jack Lee said. “After an extensive search and interview process, Chief Hendrix emerged as the top choice to continue the safety and security measures we have in place and implement enhanced procedures moving forward.” He also served in the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. His wife, Cheryl Hendrix, is Bullard ISD’s assistant superintendent. They have three grandchildren in Bullard ISD schools.

