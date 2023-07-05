Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities make arrest in San Marcos apartment complex fire that killed 5

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 8:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN MARCOS (AP) — Authorities say an arrest has been made in a 2018 housing complex fire that was intentionally set and killed five people in San Marcos, Texas. The arrest comes nearly five years after the July 20, 2018, blaze that also displaced 200 people. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said the fire had been set on purpose. The five deaths have been ruled homicides. Authorities announced the arrest Wednesday but gave little other details, including the name of the suspect. They plan to say more Thursday during a press conference.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC