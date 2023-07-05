Authorities make arrest in San Marcos apartment complex fire that killed 5

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 8:18 pm

SAN MARCOS (AP) — Authorities say an arrest has been made in a 2018 housing complex fire that was intentionally set and killed five people in San Marcos, Texas. The arrest comes nearly five years after the July 20, 2018, blaze that also displaced 200 people. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has said the fire had been set on purpose. The five deaths have been ruled homicides. Authorities announced the arrest Wednesday but gave little other details, including the name of the suspect. They plan to say more Thursday during a press conference.

Go Back