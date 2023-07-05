Today is Wednesday July 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The Grinchy horror movie ‘The Mean One’ getting Video On Demand release on October 3

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 4:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images

The Mean One, an R-rated look at The Grinch in the vein of the kids story-based slasher pic Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, has gotten a home video release date.

The movie was spawned from a trailer that had been viewed some 45 million times before getting a brief theatrical release in 2022. It centers on Cindy, who comes back to hunt the green guy who killed her mother and stole Christmas 20 years before.

Like Blood and Honey, the low-budget film was possible because the filmmakers cleverly skirt copyrighted characters; that said, The Mean One didn't fare as well with audiences and critics as the former.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC