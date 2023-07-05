Van ISD names new middle school principal

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 2:51 pm

VAN – Van ISD announced Wednesday that Jeremy Peterson has been named middle school principal. According to our news partner KETK, the Kirbyville native has been an educator for 18 years. The entire time in the Van school district. Van Superintendent Don Dunn said, “Mr. Peterson brings a wealth of experience, a strong passion for education and is well-equipped to guide Van Middle School toward continued growth and success.” Peterson earned his bachelor’s degree from UT Tyler and his master’s at Lamar University.

