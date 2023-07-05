21-year-old sentenced to life in prison for capital murder of Tyler teen

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 12:55 pm

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison in the June 2021 death of a Tyler teenager after pleading guilty to capital murder.

Andres Urrutia, 21, pleaded guilty on June 12 to the murder of 17-year-old Jesse McNeeley, who was found shot at his home on Omega Drive.

Two other men were indicted for capital murder in the case alongside Urrutia. Urrutia was arrested days after the shooting in Galveston County for murder and on four outstanding felony warrants unrelated to the case.

A few weeks before pleading guilty, the district attorney’s office elected to seek the death penalty in Urrutia’s case. His two co-defendants are set to appear in court in November.

Go Back