Princess Kate honors Queen Elizabeth II with jewelry at King Charles III’s Scotland coronation celebration

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images

(EDINBURGH, Scotland) -- Kate, the Princess of Wales, paid sentimental tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II while attending a coronation celebration in Scotland Wednesday for King Charles III.

Kate joined her husband Prince William, as well as Charles and Queen Camilla, in Edinburgh for a series of events organized by the Scottish government in honor of Charles and Camilla's coronation, which took place in May in London.

While attending the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Kate wore a four-strand diamond and pearl choker that belonged to Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Charles became king after the death of the Elizabeth, his mother.

Kate wore the same necklace to the state funeral for the queen, held at Westminster Abbey. She previously wore the necklace to Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

The choker necklace was also worn previously by William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

At Wednesday's service in Edinburgh, Kate paired the necklace with a royal blue coatdress by Catherine Walker that appearead to be same one she wore during a church outing in April at Windsor Castle to celebrate Easter.

William, Charles and Camilla each dressed in royal regalia for the service, donning the Order of the Thistle robes, representing the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

Camilla's star and collar previously belonged to the late queen, who reigned for a history-making 70 years.

The king and queen on Wednesday followed the same route they did with the queen's coffin in September, traveling from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where the Thanksgiving service took place.

During the service, William and Kate were seen sharing a conversation and a laugh, with Kate even appearing to reach over and tap William.

Wednesday's service was considered a celebration of the coronation, not a second coronation for the king.

Charles was presented with the Scottish crown, though it was not placed on his head. He was officially crowned with the St. Edward's Crown at Westminster Abbey in May.

