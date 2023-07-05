“I’ve got 20 years to catch up”: Birthday boy Tom Cruise hoping to make movies in his 80s like Harrison Ford

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2023 at 10:08 am

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise turned 61 on Monday, July 3, and while he's been eligible for AARP benefits for some time, he's got no plans to slow down.

Tom celebrated his birthday with the Australian premiere of his latest movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, and while Down Under, he let the Sydney Morning Herald in on his retirement plans.

In short, he's not.

In fact, he's looking to another big screen icon as his role model.

"Harrison Ford is a legend," Cruise says. "I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him."

The actor, producer, and stuntman adds, "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Apparently, the admiration goes both ways: Indiana Jones star Ford, who turns 81 in July, recently told The Hollywood Reporter, "I like Tom. We talk about flying. But he's far deeper into physical acting than I ever was."

He continued, "I don't mind running, jumping, falling down, rolling around on the floor with sweaty guys. Tom takes it to a whole new level that's pretty amazing."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back